Angels' Justin Upton: Taking batting practice

Upton (knee) will take batting practice on the field Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton's start to spring has been delayed by patellar tendinitis in his right knee. He's been hitting off a tee for over a week and will now move to the next step in his recovery. He has no specific timetable for his return, but his status for Opening Day doesn't appear threatened, barring setbacks.

