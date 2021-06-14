Upton went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

All three of Upton's hits went for singles and all of his run production came in the first two innings. He scored in the first on a two-run homer by Max Stassi and then was right in the thick of things during a four-run second inning with an RBI base hit and then later came around to score off the bat of Jared Walsh. The 33-year-old had a horrendous start to the year but has gotten on base in each of his last 12 games and raised his slash line to .237/.333/.490 with 14 home runs, 30 RBI, 35 runs scored and two stolen bases.