Angels' Justin Upton: Three-hit game Tuesday

Upton went 3-for-3 with three singles in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

This was Upton's second consecutive three-hit game, boosting his average to .254 on the year. Even though Upton strikes out a lot (he ranks No. 8 in MLB with 72), he's still managing to be productive to the tune of 38 RBI and 35 runs scored. Between the Tigers and the Angles last year, the 30-year-old had 100 runs and 109 RBI, the first time in his career he's hit the centennial mark in both categories in the same year.