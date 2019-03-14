Angels' Justin Upton: To DH in B game

Upton (knee tendinitis) will play in a minor-league game Thursday as the designated hitter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Upton was able to run the bases and shag fly balls Wednesday, so his ability to play in a "B" game suggests he experienced no renewed discomfort in his right knee in those activities. Obviously his knee isn't 100 percent, given that he will be the Angels' DH, but this is a good development nonetheless. He should be considered questionable for Opening Day.