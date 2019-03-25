Angels' Justin Upton: To undergo further tests

Upton is slated to have an MRI on his left big toe Monday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Time reports.

Upton was diagnosed with a sprained left big toe after colliding with the fence in left field during Sunday's spring game, and although is X-rays came back negative, he'll undergo an MRI to rule out further injury after his toe wasn't any better Monday, per DiGiovanna. Upton's status for Opening Day will likely hinge on his MRI results.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...