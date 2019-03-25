Angels' Justin Upton: To undergo further tests
Upton is slated to have an MRI on his left big toe Monday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Time reports.
Upton was diagnosed with a sprained left big toe after colliding with the fence in left field during Sunday's spring game, and although is X-rays came back negative, he'll undergo an MRI to rule out further injury after his toe wasn't any better Monday, per DiGiovanna. Upton's status for Opening Day will likely hinge on his MRI results.
More News
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Diagnosed with toe sprain•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Exits after colliding with wall•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Not included in big-league lineup•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Hitting again in minors game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...