Angels' Justin Upton: Will soon face live pitching
Upton (toe) is scheduled to face live pitching sometime during the Angels current homestand, which runs through June 11, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Upton threw, ran the bases and hit Tuesday as he ramps up towards the live batting practice session. Running the bases is a big step in the 31-year-old's progression, since he was previously limited to straight-line sprints as recently as last week. Upton will require a rehab assignment before returning to the majors, and it may be a lengthy one after missing the first two-plus months of the season.
