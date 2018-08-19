Angels' Justin Upton: Withheld from lineup

Upton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

Upton had started each of the Angels' previous 12 games, hitting .354 while mashing five home runs and chipping in two steals over that stretch. The Angels are effectively out of the running for a playoff spot, but Upton should garner regular playing time down the stretch after inking a five-year, $106 million deal with the club last winter. Kaleb Cowart will spell Upton in left field in the series finale.