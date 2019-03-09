Angels' Justin Upton: Won't play Saturday

Upton (knee) isn't included in the lineup for either of the Angels' split-squad games against the Cubs and Brewers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Though the Angels haven't cleared Upton to make his Cactus League debut, the club hasn't provided any indication the outfielder is in serious peril of missing Opening Day. That said, he'll likely need to play at some point within the next week in order to stay on pace to receive the requisite number of spring at-bats he needs to guarantee his availability for the start of the regular season.