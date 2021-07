Upton (back) isn't ready to be activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Joe Maddon was hopeful Upton would be able to rejoin the active roster for the series finale versus the Orioles, but apparently the veteran outfielder isn't "quite ready" Sunday. Upton hasn't suffered a setback, and it sounds as though he could still make his return within the next few days.