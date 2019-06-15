Angels' Justin Upton: Works out with big club
Upton (toe) will workout at Angel Stadium on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It has already been reported that Upton will likely come off the injured list for the upcoming series in Toronto, and this workout confirms that notion. Upton played in full games for High-A Inland Empire in each of the last two days. He will likely stay with the big club until he is officially activated.
