Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Activated from DL, sent to minors
Cowart (ankle) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Cowart wound up spending a little less than two weeks on the disabled list with a left ankle sprain. He appeared in a pair of rehab games with Salt Lake, going 1-for-10 with a homer, and will stick with the Bees moving forward. He's spent most of the season on the farm, hitting .289/.337/.453 across 37 games with the Bees.
