Cowart (groin) is starting at second base and batting ninth Monday against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cowart is good to go after getting Sunday's game off to rest his ailing groin. The 25-year-old, who is slashing a healthy .378/.425/.622 in 12 games since being summoned to the big club, will face Dylan Bundy in his return to the lineup.