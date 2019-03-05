Cowart went 1-for-2 with a grand slam Monday against the White Sox.

Cowart collected his first hit of the spring and it turned out to be a big one. He sent a ball over the fence in right field during the fourth inning to give the Angels a 6-2 lead. Although the two-way player is reportedly focusing on pitching during camp, he put on a display of power at the dish Monday.

