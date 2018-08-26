Cowart is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cowart's run of regular playing time came to an end Friday, when the Angels reinstated Mike Trout from the disabled list. Trout's return has pushed Eric Young Jr. over to left field, resulting in Cowart sticking on the bench for the third game in a row. Unless the Angels lose one of their regulars to an injury, Cowart seems set to serve in a utility role going forward.