Cowart is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics due to a groin issue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia characterized Cowart's absence as more of a day off to rest since the Angels had played a night game Saturday, so it doesn't appear his groin issue is anything too serious. That's good news for fantasy owners, who are hopeful the minor setback won't derail what's been an excellent run of starts for Cowart since he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on July 25. The 25-year-old has gone 12-for-32 (.375 average) at the dish with five extra-base hits and nine runs since that time.