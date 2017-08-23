Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Delivers three-run homer Tuesday
Cowart went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 10-1 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old got back on track after going 2-for-22 (.091) in his previous 10 games. Despite his recent struggles, Cowart has slashed a healthy .275/.333/.493 in 25 games while serving on the strong side of a platoon at second base with Cliff Pennington. His fantasy value is limited while stationed at the bottom of the Halos' lineup, but the converted third baseman possesses enough upside to warrant consideration in deeper leagues in which he has acquired second-base eligibility.
