Cowart will start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Indians.

Cowart enters the lineup for the second straight game at the expense of Nick Franklin, an indication the Angels will lean on Cowart as their primary starter at the keystone so long as his production warrants it. The 25-year-old has shined at Triple-A Salt Lake this season with an .865 OPS to go with 12 home runs and 19 steals in 413 plate appearances, but during his brief time in the big leagues the past three years, he's failed to find much success. Cowart at least got his latest stint with the Angels off to a nice start in Tuesday's loss, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.