Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Falls back into utility role
Manager Mike Scioscia announced that Cowart will serve a backup utility role following the promotion of Jose Miguel Fernandez, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Cowart appeared to have gained a path to playing time at first base after Albert Pujols (knee) was shut down for the year, but Fernandez's promotion will push the utility man back to the bench. Cowart was slashing a meager .131/.232/.213 over 69 plate appearances this season, so the move shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fantasy owners.
