Cowart is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Cowart is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in his last three games, so he'll get the day off to clear his head as Cliff Pennington starts in his place at the keystone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast