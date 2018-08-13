Cowart is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.

Cowart is hitting just .152/.300/.242 in 11 starts since rejoining the big club at the end of July, so he'll retreat to the bench to clear his head as Jefry Marte picks up a start at the hot corner in his place. Prospect Taylor Ward was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, so Cowart could be in jeopardy of losing playing time if he doesn't pick it up at the dish.