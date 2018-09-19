Cowart went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a triple, five RBI and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Cowart gave the Angels a 7-4 lead in the sixth inning after mashing a grand slam -- his first long ball of the season -- then later helped break it open on an RBI triple in the eighth. Despite the big day, Cowart is hitting just .143 on the season and will see only sparse at-bats down the stretch.