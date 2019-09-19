Cowart could be called upon to pitch in lopsided games, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cowart was added to the 40-man roster Wednesday and entered in the ninth inning against the Yankees as a defensive replacement at third base. Though he's likely to be used almost exclusively as a position player, Cowart's experience pitching in the minors this season gives the Angels the option of putting him on the mound in potential blowout games in order to preserve the arms of their usual relief corps. Cowart hit .276 with nine homers in the minors this season while posting a 10.19 ERA in 17 appearances as a relief pitcher.