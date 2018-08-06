Angels' Kaleb Cowart: May start going forward
Cowart went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland.
Cowart got the start in left field with multiple regulars out of the lineup, but he could find a regular home at third base after Luis Valbuena got designated for assignment Sunday. The 26-year-old has been cold since being promoted to the majors July 31 (1-for-14), but he did slash .287/.333/.457 with six homers and eight steals in the minors, so there is potential for deep and AL-only value if he gains an everyday role.
