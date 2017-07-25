Cowart was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

As anticipated, the switch-hitting infielder will join the big-league club with the hope of providing any semblance of production from the second base position. Cowart will get the opportunity to strut his stuff from the get-go as he's tabbed to start Tuesday's game at second base, batting ninth.

