Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Officially called up Tuesday
Cowart was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
As anticipated, the switch-hitting infielder will join the big-league club with the hope of providing any semblance of production from the second base position. Cowart will get the opportunity to strut his stuff from the get-go as he's tabbed to start Tuesday's game at second base, batting ninth.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...