Angels' Kaleb Cowart: On DL with broken foot
Cowart broke his foot late in spring training and is on the disabled list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's unclear how long Cowart will be out of action or exactly when the injury occurred. The 25-year-old has hit .197/.257/.318 over 256 career major-league plate appearances.
