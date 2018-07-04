Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Optioned to Salt Lake
Cowart was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Cowart went 0-for-3 on Sunday in his lone start during this brief cup of coffee with the big-league team. He will head back to Triple-A and receive everyday at-bats while serving as organizational infield depth moving foward.
More News
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Returns to majors•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Activated from DL, sent to minors•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Placed on disabled list•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Recalled from minors, starting at third base•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...