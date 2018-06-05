Cowart was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cowart will head back to the minors with Zack Cozart back to full health. The 26-year-old appeared in just two games with the Angels, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a run scored. Eduardo Paredes was recalled from the minors in a corresponding roster move.

