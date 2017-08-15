Cowart is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cowart will head to the bench again as the opposition sends out a left-handed starter (Gio Gonzalez). While the switch-hitter slashed .352/.442/.489 in 88 at-bats against lefties at Triple-A Salt Lake earlier this season, he has now started on the bench for three straight games against southpaws, so it appears he may be settling into the stronger side of a platoon with Cliff Pennington.