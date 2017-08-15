Play

Cowart is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cowart will head to the bench again as the opposition sends out a left-handed starter (Gio Gonzalez). While the switch-hitter slashed .352/.442/.489 in 88 at-bats against lefties at Triple-A Salt Lake earlier this season, he has now started on the bench for three straight games against southpaws, so it appears he may be settling into the stronger side of a platoon with Cliff Pennington.

