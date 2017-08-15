Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Out of lineup against lefty
Cowart is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Cowart will head to the bench again as the opposition sends out a left-handed starter (Gio Gonzalez). While the switch-hitter slashed .352/.442/.489 in 88 at-bats against lefties at Triple-A Salt Lake earlier this season, he has now started on the bench for three straight games against southpaws, so it appears he may be settling into the stronger side of a platoon with Cliff Pennington.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...