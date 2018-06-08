Cowart hit the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain, retroactive to Thursday.

Cowart has bounced around between Los Angeles and Triple-A Salt Lake in recent days but he will head to the shelf for the time being after sustaining this injury while getting off the team bus Thursday. The Angels have yet to describe a specific timetable for Cowart, though he will likely return to the Bees once he's back to full health.

