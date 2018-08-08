Cowart went 1-for-2 with three walks, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Cowart drove home a run in the first inning on a bases loaded walk, the first of four times he'd reach base safely on the night. The 26-year-old has started in eight of nine games since rejoining the big league club, but he's still slashing just .185/.333/.296 in 27 at-bats on the season.