Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Recalled from minors, starting at third base
Cowart was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting at third base Wednesday against the Royals, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Andrelton Simmons (ankle) landing on the disabled list, Cowart was brought back to the majors to provide additional infield depth. An injury to Albert Pujols (knee) has also allowed him to immediately slot into the starting lineup, though he'll likely shift to a reserve role once Pujols is back in action, which could be Friday. Cowart owns a solid .302/.352/.456 line across 35 games with the Bees this season.
