Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Remains focused on pitching
Cowart's primary focus this spring will remain on the pitching side now that he's back with the Angels, sourJeff Fletcher of The Orange County Registerce reports.
Cowart was first listed as a two-way player by the Mariners, who claimed him off waivers form the Angels in December. He's since passed through the Tigers and back to the Angels, who will keep the same plan. The fact that he's focusing on pitching this spring could indicate that he'll be primarily a pitcher in 2019, though it's more likely that he simply needs more work pitching than hitting due to his inexperience on the mound.
