Cowart (foot) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Thursday and has started in three of Triple-A Salt Lake's last four games, going 6-for-14 with four RBI and three runs.

It was revealed that Cowart suffered a broken foot coming out spring training, but the fracture must not have been too significant considering he was sidelined for just under a month with the injury. The 25-year-old has raked the past three seasons with Salt Lake and should retain an everyday role for the club, but he has yet to find success across multiple cameos with the Angels, managing a .197/.257/.318 line across 256 career plate appearances.