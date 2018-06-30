Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Returns to majors
The Angels recalled Cowart from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Cowart returned from the disabled list June 20 but was optioned to Salt Lake, but makes his return with Zack Cozart now done for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Cowart provides infield depth for the Angels and is likely to mostly serve in a reserve capacity.
