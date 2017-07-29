Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Riding pine Saturday
Cowart is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
He will head to the bench as Cliff Pennington steps in at second base, but Cowart now seems to be cemented as the primary option at the position with Nick Franklin designated for assignment. Cowart went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's win, his third multi-hit game in five starts with the big-league club so far this season.
