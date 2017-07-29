Cowart went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old has started four consecutive games at second base since getting called up on July 25, going 6-for-14 (.429) over that span. It may be a small sample size, but when you consider the offensive black hole the Angels have had at the keystone this season, Cowart should get a long look with the club slowly slipping out of playoff contention. It is worth noting that the converted third baseman made an impressive defensive play in the third inning, leaving his feet to gun out Troy Tulowitzki and rob him of a base hit. Cowart slashed an impressive .311/.383/.482 in 90 games with Triple-A Salt Lake prior to his promotion, so he is certainly a player worth monitoring when he gains second base eligibility (if he hasn't already based on league settings).