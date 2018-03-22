Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Sent down to Triple-A
Cowart was optionedto Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
He was one of several players cut with Opening Day looming. Nolan Fontana, another utility man, was also optioned, which leaves Jefry Marte as the leading candidate to crack the Opening Day roster in that role. Cowart hit .257 with no home runs in 35 at-bats with the Angels this spring.
More News
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...