Cowart was optionedto Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

He was one of several players cut with Opening Day looming. Nolan Fontana, another utility man, was also optioned, which leaves Jefry Marte as the leading candidate to crack the Opening Day roster in that role. Cowart hit .257 with no home runs in 35 at-bats with the Angels this spring.

