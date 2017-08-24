Play

Cowart is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cowart is hitting just .143 against lefty pitching this season -- compared to .288 against right-handers -- so he'll get the day off with southpaw Martin Perez toeing the rubber for the Rangers. Cliff Pennington will take over at the keystone for him, batting ninth.

