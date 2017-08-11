Cowart is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cowart got the start against a lefty (James Paxton) on Thursday, and finished the game 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He will give way to Cliff Pennington with another southpaw in Marco Gonzales due up, but Cowart should continue to see the lion's share of the playing time while operating in a sort of loose platoon at second base.