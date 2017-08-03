Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Socks first homer of season
Cowart went 1-for-4 with his first homer of the year against the Phillies on Wednesday.
He's now matched his homer total from each of the past two seasons. Cowart hit just .175 over his 65 combined games in 2015 and 2016, but he's sitting on a .448/.484/.724 line through his first nine games of 2017. That's a small sample, but he's been a highly productive hitter in the minors this year, having trimmed his strikeout rate while posting a .311/.383/.482 line accompanied by 12 homers and 19 steals. With the expectation of regular playing time as long as he hits, Cowart is quickly gaining fantasy relevance.
More News
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Stays hot Tuesday•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Riding pine Saturday•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Running away with second base job•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Earns another start at keystone•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Officially called up Tuesday•
-
Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Will join big club Tuesday•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...