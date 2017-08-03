Cowart went 1-for-4 with his first homer of the year against the Phillies on Wednesday.

He's now matched his homer total from each of the past two seasons. Cowart hit just .175 over his 65 combined games in 2015 and 2016, but he's sitting on a .448/.484/.724 line through his first nine games of 2017. That's a small sample, but he's been a highly productive hitter in the minors this year, having trimmed his strikeout rate while posting a .311/.383/.482 line accompanied by 12 homers and 19 steals. With the expectation of regular playing time as long as he hits, Cowart is quickly gaining fantasy relevance.