Cowart started at third base and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in Friday's win over the Indians.

Cowart started three of four games since being recalled from the minors July 31. The switch-hitter has made two starts at third -- one against a righty and the other against a southpaw -- so it appears that he will be in a timeshare with Luis Valbuena at the hot corner, while also receiving occasional starts at the keystone on days where either David Fletcher or Andrelton Simmons get rested. Cowart has gone just 1-for-18 in the majors this season (.287/.333/.457 in the minors), so he will have to pick up his production before gaining deep-league value without a regular role.