Cowart went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Arizona.

Justin Upton (finger) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, and Cowart has started in left field in both games the outfielder has been sidelined for. The Angels called up Jabari Blash in a corresponding move, but a potential platoon situation could develop in left, with Cowart figuring to sit on the strong side of the time split. The 26-year-old is slashing just .151/.250/.245 over 60 major-league plate appearances this year, so he will have to pick things up quickly to avoid a dip in playing time.

