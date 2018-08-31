Cowart started at first base and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's win over Houston.

Albert Pujols (knee) has been shut down for the rest of the season, so Cowart made the first start in his place against a right-handed starter. Jefry Marte figures to start over Cowart against southpaws, but neither player has performed well enough offensively to warrant fantasy consideration. Jose Miguel Fernandez -- the Halos' only first-base option on the 40-man roster -- figures to enter the mix as well once rosters expand Sept. 1.