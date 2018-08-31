Cowart started at first base and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's win over Houston.

Albert Pujols (knee) was shut down for the rest of the season, and Cowart made the first start in his place against a right-handed starter. Jefry Marte figures to start over Cowart against southpaws, but neither player has performed well enough offensively to warrant fantasy consideration. Jose Miguel Fernandez -- the Halos' only first-base option on the 40-man roster -- figures to enter the mix as well once rosters expand Sept. 1.