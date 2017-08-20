Play

Cowart is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cowart is just 3-for-29 (.103) over his last 12 games, so he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale to clear his head. Cliff Pennington is starting in his place at the keystone.

