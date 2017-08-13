Cowart is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.

After Cowart went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday when the Mariners started lefty James Paxton, the Angels decided to hold him out of the starting nine with another lefty starting Friday (Marco Gonzales), and will stick to that plan again Sunday with southpaw Ariel Miranda on the mound. The switch-hitting Cowart slashed .352/.442/.489 across 88 at-bats against lefties at Triple-A Salt Lake earlier this season, so despite his recent usage, he doesn't look to be at much major risk of settling into a platoon role. Even so, Cowart will cede another start at the keystone to Cliff Pennington in the series finale.