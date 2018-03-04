Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Will compete for backup role
Cowart started at second base and went 0-for-2 in Saturday's spring training loss to the Mariners.
The acquisitions of Ian Kinsler and Zack Cozart blocked any opportunity Cowart had at competing for a starting gig this season, leaving only a backup infielder role available for the 25-year-old. He will have to improve on his current .211/.250/.211 slash line through 20 plate appearances this spring, but the switch-hitter's ability to play three different infield positions bodes well for his chances to make the club.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....