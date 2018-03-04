Cowart started at second base and went 0-for-2 in Saturday's spring training loss to the Mariners.

The acquisitions of Ian Kinsler and Zack Cozart blocked any opportunity Cowart had at competing for a starting gig this season, leaving only a backup infielder role available for the 25-year-old. He will have to improve on his current .211/.250/.211 slash line through 20 plate appearances this spring, but the switch-hitter's ability to play three different infield positions bodes well for his chances to make the club.

