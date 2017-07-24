Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Will join big club Tuesday
Cowart will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Tuesday's game against the Indians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Though Cowart has played primarily third base during his minor-league career and his time in the big leagues over parts of the last three seasons, he could be in line for more work at the keystone in his upcoming stint with the Angels. Cowart, who has posted a .865 OPS while going 19-for-24 on steal attempts at Triple-A, has been seeing most of his starts at second base lately, an indication he could be viewed as an option to unseat the underwhelming platoon of Nick Franklin and Cliff Pennington at the position. Cowart is a career .187/.225/.223 hitter over 143 plate appearances with the Angels, so he'll probably need to find some success before warranting a speculative pickup in most deeper leagues.
