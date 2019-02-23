Cowart was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Saturday.

Cowart had spent the entirety of his professional career with the Angels but spent time with Seattle and Detroit over the offseason. He's been working to prepare for a two-way role and was focusing mainly on pitching with the Tigers, though it remains to be seen how the Angels will deploy him. JC Ramirez (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

