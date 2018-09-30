Cowart will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Athletics, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Due to the trade of Ian Kinsler and season-ending injuries to Zack Cozart (shoulder) and David Fletcher (hamstring), Cowart closed out the 2018 campaign with an everyday infield role. Cowart will pick up his 12th straight start Sunday, but he failed to do much over the previous 11 contests, going 6-for-36 (.167) at the dish.